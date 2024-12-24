Dec. 28
- The Newberry Museum holds a presentation by Carlton Kinard on Kwanzaa at 6 p.m. A native of Newberry County and active leader in our community, Kinard is Newberry City Council District 3 Councilman, Associate Director for Multicultural & Civic Engagement at Newberry College, president of the Newberry County branch of the NAACP, and member and trustee of New Enoree Baptist Church. The museum will be extending its hours on the day of the presentation from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. to allow visitors to explore the Festival of Trees exhibit. Museum admission and presentation are free to the public. The Newberry Museum is located at 1300 Friend Street.