NEWBERRY — The Newberry Rotary Club will be sponsoring their 44th annual Prayer Breakfast this Friday at 7 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 each at the door, the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce or through any Rotary member.

Rotarians will prepare a breakfast for attendees. A local school chorus will provide musical accompaniment, along with a speaker, as the holiday season begins. The highlight of the breakfast is naming the Layperson Of The Year – someone who has distinguished themselves in service to others in the community. Rotary believes in ‘Service above Self’ and wishes to acknowledge someone for their actions in make our county a better place to live.