NEWBERRY – As Newberry County continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, residents should be aware they are now eligible for assistance from FEMA.

Newberry County residents who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.

For Newberry County residents needing help registering for recovery assistance, a Disaster Survivor Assistance Team will be in Newberry County on Monday, October 7. The team will be here to assist residents by answering questions about assistance and helping them register. FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Team will not be able to upload documents or pay Individual Assistance. The DSA team can answer questions and provide assistance registering for Individual Assistance with FEMA.

The team will be in Newberry County on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Drill Hall from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This will be walk-in only.

Emergency Management Director Tommy Long thanked FEMA for coming to Newberry County and providing their knowledge and assistance to Newberry County residents.

“We have received a lot of questions about applying and what they need to do to get assistance. The Disaster Survivor Assistance Team is providing a huge asset to Newberry County residents,” Long said.