NEWBERRY — U-Haul Co. of South Carolina, Inc. announced Dhana Lakshmi LLC has joined U-Haul® as a neighborhood dealer serving the Newberry community.

Dhana Lakshmi, located at 1321 Wilson Road, will provide services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Business hours are 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. To reserve U-Haul products at this location call (803)-768-4060 or visit https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Newberry-SC-29108/030308/.

Dhana Lakshmi owner Soumya Loka is proud to partner with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Newberry County.

U-Haul has been working with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. As small businesses continue to open in North America, over 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada have partnered with U-Haul to generate supplemental income. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the moving needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.