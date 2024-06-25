During the ceremony, the 2024-25 officers were inducted. From left to right: Sean Johnson, Jacqueline Holmes, Debbie Hartness and Nikki Gardner.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A lot can be done in one year and during the Rotary Club of Newberry’s annual awards ceremony last week, the club highlighted those accomplishments along with inducting new club officers and passing on the gavel to incoming President Melody Jepson.

Outgoing President Donna Lominack said it was an honor to have served with her fellow Rotarians during the 2023-24 year. In the year that she served, Lominack had a number of goals and many of them were accomplished.

Lominack noted the $10,000 grant for renovations to the Free Medical Clinic.

“The club renovated the facility with new light fixtures, painting, new carpet, a security system, etc. This project was very hands-on, many participated and I’m really thankful for you. Those that couldn’t participate in the actual work did, in fact, put together hygiene bags for people at the clinic. The club did this on two occasions and 250 bags were delivered. The third time we did hygiene bags was for God’s Abundance For All People,” she said.

Members also participated in Oktoberfest, the club’s annual Prayer Breakfast and the Rotary Christmas Party where Santa Claus made an appearance.

Lominack also took a moment to recognize the 2024 Rotarian of the Year. The Rotarian of the Year award goes to an individual who stands for the club’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

That person was YMCA Executive Director Scott Sandor.

“This person has served as President of the Rotary Club of Newberry and on different committees. This person is always willing to help in any way they can. As President, I found him most willing to be an aid in many ways and always with a big smile. We were able to have a presence in the community because he organized a fundraiser that I thoroughly enjoyed and I think our members did, too,” Lominack said.

Lominack passed on the gavel to Jepson, who also presented Lominack with her own gavel to recognize the work she has done as president.

“What I hope is that we will build on what our club has already done. Many of our newer members or guests wouldn’t know the things that Rotary has done,” Jepson said. “Donna talked about the Free Medical Clinic and this past year was not the only time we’ve worked there. We also worked on some landscaping on the sidewalks years ago. These are just some of the things we’ve done in the last dozen years – food storage shelter at Living Hope, benches at the Newberry County Recreation Complex, fitness circuit at Lynch’s Woods, AEDs in parks, Silver Sneakers equipment at the YMCA; expansion of the shelter at Pride Park.”

Some of Jepson’s goals for the coming year are for club members to have fun and continue to do good in the community while sharing with others the opportunities that Rotary Club offers.

“We need to let others know of the things we do because we do have fun and do good work in our communities. It can’t be done without each of you,” she said.

During the ceremony, Kimberly Kitchens, assistant district governor, Area 10, District 7750, read a book called “Be You” which talks about how everyone has their own unique differences to go along with the Rotary International theme of “The Magic Of Rotary.”

