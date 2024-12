NEWBERRY — On June 1, The Newberry Museum will host Chad Bogart for a program on the practice of embalming during the Civil War and 19th Century. Bogart is the Museum Curatorial Assistant of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethon, Tennessee. The program will be held throughout the day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Newberry Museum is located at 1300 Friend Street, Newberry. For more information, call 803-597-5215.