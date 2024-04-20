NEWBERRY — Newberry College bestowed its highest academic honor, induction into the Bachman Honor Society, upon 11 graduating seniors at Awards Convocation on April 12. The event also included special recognitions for scholastic achievement, service to campus ministry and student life, and the Student Government Association’s faculty and staff honorees.

Founded in 1962 by members of the Newberry faculty, the Bachman Honor Society recognizes seniors in the top 8% of their class, as well as distinguished faculty and staff members. The society is named for the Rev. John Bachman, Newberry College’s principal founder and first chair of the Board of Trustees.

The following seniors were inducted:

Payton Cronen, an exercise science and human performance major from Louisville, Kentucky

Andrew Dominick, a physical education major from Newberry

Bailey Gause, a biology major from Prosperity

Cooper Gentry, an exercise science and human performance major from Inman

Caroline Getz, a graphic design major from Leesville

Hannah McGee, an elementary education major from Pelion

Amanda Morris, a digital marketing major from Pomaria

Kevin Raines Jr., a biology major from Chapin

Alexandrea Sullivan, a psychology major from Campobello

Vanessa Wilson, an elementary education major from Loganville, Georgia

Jonathan Wright, a business administration and accounting major from Myrtle Beach

The Jerrol S. Oxner Business Merit Scholarship recognizes excellence in scholastic achievement, service to the college, and potential for future accomplishments in graduate school, leading to success in business and/or teaching at the college level. This scholarship was presented to Taya Matt, a junior from Truckee, California.

The Donald K. Melaas Business Merit Scholarship is given in honor of the time Melaas spent at Newberry College as a Navy V-12 cadet during the Second World War. The scholarship is given to a business administration major who demonstrates academic excellence, service to the college and potential for future accomplishments in graduate school. This award was presented to Jonathan Wright.

The Joe and Jeffrey McDonald Community Service Scholarship recognizes a student who has demonstrated a dedication to public service through involvement in the community. The award was presented to Stembile Chikoore, a junior from Harare, Zimbabwe. A member of the field hockey team, her service experiences include the Newberry Arts Center, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, and the Living Hope Foundation.

The award for Outstanding Service and Leadership to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes was presented to Kevin Raines, who has been involved with FCA and its Bible study throughout his time at Newberry. “He constantly finds ways to connect with people and make the organizations function. He plans to follow in his father’s footsteps as a dentist while impacting those around him for Jesus,” said Campus Pastor David Coffman, class of 1997.

The award for Outstanding Service and Leadership was presented to Jason Costlow, a freshman from Mauldin. “He has been a steady volunteer with chapel and a participant in campus ministry. He is an Eagle Scout, member of the Scarlet Spirit Marching Band, and has been recognized by the South Carolina Lutheran Men in Mission as the Young Lutheran Man of the Year for the Foothills Conference. Recently, he became the Newberry College representative to the Region Nine Lutheran Student Movement Board,” said Coffman.

The Campus Pastor’s Special Service Award was presented to Bobbie Sides, chief of staff and class of 1980, who has served Newberry College faithfully for half a century, since 1974.

The Office of Student Affairs presented three awards for individual contributions to student life at the college:

• The Dr. Travis Ballenger First-Year Experience Award: Diamond Wright (senior from Beaufort), Tatyanna Chapman (sophomore from Myrtle Beach), and Campus Pastor David Coffman

• Student Ambassador of the Year: Dayton Fields (senior from Seneca, Missouri)

• Student Ambassador Rookie of the Year: Ella Allardice (freshman from Harare, Zimbabwe)

Each year, the Student Government Association presents two awards to members of the faculty and staff for their dedication and service to the college and its students. The association elected the Rev. Dr. Lerone Wilder, assistant professor of religion, as Professor of the Year, and presented the Sadie Crooks Award to Dr. Michael Smith, associate dean for student engagement and first-year experience.