NEWBERRY — On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the area of Wise St. near Benedict St. in the City of Newberry around 9:20 p.m.

Newberry County Coroner, Laura Kneece, identified the victim as Corey Wadsworth, aged 35. Once on scene, officers found Wadsworth with an apparent gunshot wound. Wadsworth was transported by Newberry County EMS and later died from his injuries at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. The suspect, Keeman Aljamek Bates turned himself in to authorities without incident a short time after the shooting.

Bates has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Breach of Peace High and Aggravated, Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, and Possession of a Pistol by a Prohibited Person.

Bates is in the Newberry County Detention Center awaiting a bond that will have to be set by a Circuit Court judge. There was no danger to the public as this was an isolated incident. This is still an ongoing investigation. We’re asking anyone with information in this homicide to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Newberry Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Coroner’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).