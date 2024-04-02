COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has scheduled its annual statewide highway litter clean-up event for Wednesday, April 3. Called the “Spring Spruce Up,” this initiative is an annual employee tradition. On this day, SCDOT employee volunteers work in groups to collect litter along South Carolina’s highways in counties across the state.

Acting Secretary of Transportation Justin Powell said clean roadsides support South Carolina’s economy and quality of life: “We want folks who live, work, and travel in South Carolina to enjoy driving on our state’s roads. Litter detracts from that experience and can even be a hazard. I appreciate the willingness of these SCDOT employee volunteers as they help prevent litter from trashing the traveling public’s view of our beautiful state.”

SCDOT asks the traveling public to drive cautiously on Wednesday near litter clean-up groups and, as always, to use caution when driving near active road work zones.