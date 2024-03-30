NEWBERRY COUNTY — To help address unmet oral health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of South Carolina – a leading dental benefits provider and non-profit organization – has released the latest version of its Dental Care Resource Guide. This online directory, available at https://www.deltadentalsc.com/ResourceGuide1, aims to help South Carolinians, who cannot afford dental care, easily access information about free and low-cost dental care options available in their area.

The Dental Care Resource Guide currently lists more than 50 dental clinics and programs offering low-cost dental care, 14 of which provide treatment completely free of charge to those who qualify. The guide is organized by geographical region throughout the state to help those in need find local care. Services vary by provider and can include dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, fluoride treatments, sealants, fillings, crowns, root canals, bridges, extractions, dentures and partial dentures.

“Many South Carolinians face tremendous challenges in getting vital dental care,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of South Carolina. “As a non-profit, we’re committed to helping people live better lives through improved dental health. Our latest guide has more resources than ever to help those in need find low-cost or free care, so they can get relief from a variety of dental issues.”

Individuals using the guide should always call the listed providers to ensure eligibility, availability of services and whether an appointment is required. The Dental Care Resource Guide also provides a link to the South Carolina Healthy Connections Medicaid website with transportation beneficiary information to assist South Carolinians with travel to and from medical appointments.

Delta Dental of South Carolina would like to partner with other non-profit organizations to help spread the word about these dental care resources. Those interested can send an email to Delta Dental of South Carolina at CharitableGiving@deltadentalsc.com.