NEWBERRY — The Women Connecting Women Chapter (Newberry, S.C.) of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) honored Peggy Winder, Ph.D., with the 2024 HerStory Award. Winder was presented the award by Chapter Founder, Genice E. Hall and Chapter President, Pamela Stansberry during the celebratory luncheon following the South Carolina ABWA Day at the State Capital on March 7, 2024.

Winder earned her bachelor’s degree from Newberry College and went on to further her education earning her master’s degree from Western Kentucky University with additional graduate coursework at the University of South Carolina. She earned her Ph.D. from Trident University International

Winder began her teaching career at Newberry College in 1990 and has proven herself a solid professional inside and outside the classroom. In addition to her teaching duties, she works closely with faculty, staff and students to advance the College’s mission to build and maintain a diverse and inclusive campus community.

Winder is a pioneer in the Newberry College community. She is the College’s first Black full-time professor and department chair, and in 1998, she was the first female inductee into the Newberry College Athletic Hall of Fame. In February 2024, she and Barbara Langford Davis ‘79 became the first women to have their Newberry College jerseys retired, both in basketball.

Winder is a two-time Student Government Association Professor of the Year (2003 and 2012); the Alumni Association’s 2005 Outstanding Young Alumna; a 2011 recipient of the Grady L. Cooper Award for loyalty and devotion to the College; and a 2022 recipient of the Alumni Distinguished Service Award. She also received the W.C. Carter Professorship Award in 2014 for selfless giving to students, staff, colleagues, and alumni. She was selected in the spring of 2012 to give the December commencement address. In 2011, she was inducted into the Bachman Honor Society. In 1999, The State newspaper named her one of the “20 South Carolina Women Making a Difference for Women in Sports.”

Dr. Winder is married to retired MSG David A. Winder, and they have two daughters, Kasey Danielle and Rielly Anne. The Winder family resides in Newberry.

The mission of the ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Membership is open to individuals seeking to enhance their professional development through continued learning opportunities and networking. The organization hosts professional development and networking sessions on the 3rd Tuesday of each month and will be hosting its annual Mardi Gras Extravaganza on April 27th in Newberry, S.C.

For more information, you may contact any member of the Chapter or email abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com.