NEWBERRY — What do Boy’s Farm, Pride Park of Newberry Disabilities Center, YMCA, The Newberry Museum, Living Hope food bank and the playground area of our new city park have in common? They are all past beneficiaries of various service projects of the Rotary Club of Newberry. On March 13, The Free Medical Clinic had a ribbon cutting for their renovations provided by the Newberry Rotary Club’s most recent project.

One yearly project includes each of the county high schools seeking an applicant for RYLA, a Rotary Youth Leadership experience held at Erskine College in June. The Rotary club sponsors the costs of sending four of our county youth to train in becoming our next generation of leaders.

If efforts to help fund these accomplishments, Rotary will soon be selling advertising on WKDK. So, when a Rotarian asks, know that your dollars help these type local projects along with matching grants from Rotary International.

Rotary doesn’t just work in our county but all around the globe. Rotary is a worldwide network of over one million people of action, who tackle the most persistent problems in our communities, while building professional and leadership skills through meaningful connections. A snippet of recent projects includes providing medical supplies to Ukraine, training pre-school teachers in South Africa, and assisting with providing water to rural communities in Central America.

Rotary International’s most long-term goal is eliminating the Wild Polio Virus from the world. Most Americans don’t even realize that Polio is still something to be worried about. Rotary has committed to raising $50 million a year in efforts to eradicate Polio around the world. With matching partners and others, the hope is that after 30 years of effort this goal will be accomplished in the next few years.

If you would like to be a part of a service organization whose motto is ‘Service Above Self” check us out online at Rotary.org, or on Facebook at Rotary Club of Newberry. We are always looking for people who want to serve and enjoy fun and fellowship with others!