NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Rachel Macaluso as director of housing & residence life.

She brings over eight years’ experience in higher education student development, including residence life, conduct, life calling and student activities. She served most recently as assistant director of residence life at Ohio Northern University. Before that, she served in various roles at Indiana Wesleyan University between 2017 and 2022.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this leadership role within Housing & Residence Life,” said Macaluso. “I cannot wait to be a part of the positive growth and development of our program, working to foster community and belonging for students across Newberry’s campus.”

Macaluso holds a master’s in student development counseling and administration from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a bachelor’s in psychology, natural science and nursing from Roberts Wesleyan University.