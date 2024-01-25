NEWBERRY – City Council celebrated milestones and achievements of employees Tuesday during their first council meeting of the new year.

Recognized for five years of service, Brad Abrams works within the city’s Public Works department and holds the position of vehicle maintenance supervisor.

“He is open to learning and very motivated to solve problems,” Abrams’ supervisor, Kip Gunter said of him. “He is compassionate to fellow employees.”

Shakeen Collins was also recognized for his five years of service with the public works department. Collins began working with the city on October 1, 2018 , and holds the position of heavy equipment operator III.

“He displays a great attitude, is very conscientious about his job, never meets a stranger and is always striving to do the right things,” Gunter said of Collins.

For her five years of service with the city’s justice department, Deana Linowski was recognized by council Tuesday. Linowski began working with the city on November 11, 2018 and holds the position of clerk of court.

Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker shared words from Linowski’s supervisor, Judge Frank Partridge.

“She is well organized, always prepared, meticulous with documentation and always courteous with defendants,” Partridge said of Linowski.

Jake Longshore was recognized for his five years of service with the city’s fire department. Longshore began working with the city on October 8, 2018 and holds the position of senior engineer.

During his time with the department, Longshore has completed his certifications in Technical Rescue, Hazmat Technician, Fire Instructor I and Fire Officer.

“Jake is an asset to the fire department and the city,” Fire Chief Gene Shealy said. “We’re proud of him.”

Joe Kitchen was recognized for his 20 years of service with the public works department. Kitchen began working for the city on December 1, 2003 and holds the position of service supervisor.

“He is one of the most polite people I know,” Gunter said of Kitchen. “He is dedicated to the citizens of Newberry and always has a smile. He’s my go-to guy.”

Leo Cannon was recognized on his retirement from the city’s public works department. Cannon spent 28 years in the department, with 14 as a maintenance worker. Gunter described Cannon as a true asset to the city and someone who was a joy to be around.

Finance Director Shannon Smith presented the monthly financial report to council sharing that the city had received a $600,000 state grant in January that would be used for the renovation of the future home of the Newberry Arts Center.

Marcy Loucks with McKinley, Cooper & Co., LLC was present via Zoom Tuesday to answer any questions from council related to their firm’s December presentation of the city’s FY2022-2023 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

Council asked questions about the city’s unassigned fund balance. The audit, Mayor Foster Senn said has the city’s total unassigned fund balance of the general fund as 64% of the total general fund balance expenditures and asked Loucks if she felt like that was a good number.

“I agree that’s a healthy number,” Loucks said.

Updates/Announcements

Senn shared many good news updates Tuesday including compliments on downtown’s Christmas décor and festivities last year, Tracy Long as the recent city employee spotlight, recent honorees from both the police and fire departments as well as a new business, The Barn Nutrition Bar + Hangout open at 2857 Main Street.

Other updates included the announcement of the 2024 Spartan Race Weekend, coming on November 16 of this year to Newberry.

Senn also shared he’d had correspondence by phone with CSX and that while the city knew they’d be coming to town, they did not know that they’d be closing all railroad crossings at once.

Correspondence was also shared from the family of former City Manager Al Harvey, thanking the city for their support in his passing. Senn also shared a note about a utility supervisor, Brad Rikard who received praises from a citizen for his work in solving a problem.

A public hearing was held Tuesday of an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map number 341-3-1-5 located at 2433 College Street to RMX – Mixed Use Residential.

With no one speaking in favor or opposition to the proposed ordinance, Senn declared the public hearing closed.

Following the public hearing, second and final reading of this ordinance was held and passed with a motion by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and second by Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

New Business

Under new business, council approved a resolution authorizing signatures for check signing. Interim City Manager Ed Driggers said the city was in a transitional time with their city clerk position and the city’s assistant finance director was currently out on leave for the birth of a child.

“We always want to make sure we have staff here, present and available for check signing,” Driggers said.

Driggers said it was his recommendation to give Utilities Director Tim Baker permission to sign checks if needed.

This resolution authorizes any two of the finance director, assistant finance director and utility director to sign checks.

Motion to approve the resolution was made by Councilman David DuBose and seconded by Holmes.

First reading of an ordinance was then passed amending the city’s business license ordinance by adding a new Class 9 rate category. Driggers told council as the city was processing the ordinance in December, this section had inadvertently been omitted. This corrects that so this specific portion related to industrial products can be included.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Glasgow and seconded by Wicker.

Council approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning and future land use map for parcel 341-1-19-1 at Nance Street. This is the result of the owner’s petition to reclassify the parcel from R10 – Residential to R6 – Residential.

The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification change of Ry for the zoning and future land use maps.

Planning and Development Director Wayne Redfern said the intent of the property owner would be to subdivide the lot into two parcels, putting a single duplex on each side, with the idea they could be a rental or full-sale depending on the market.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David Force. Prior to second reading, a public hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 13.

Driggers then presented a report to council and audience members regarding the search for the next city manager. He elaborated that the city would be reaching out on an international basis, but more so concentrating on the southeastern states. He said the city planned to spend the month of February receiving applications, with the deadline being the first Monday in March.

In March, Driggers said the city would bring information forward to council, with a plan to schedule initial interviews in April, final interviews in May and for June to be a transitional month.

“Our desire is to have this person on board with us by July 1 of this year,” he said.

Driggers said the city would be reaching out to employees as well as holding focus groups to inquire as to what employees would like to see in the next city manager.

Public Comment

Under public comment, Mary Beth Heath and Tracy Wise spoke on behalf of Feed They Neighbor Kitchen and 4 Real Second Chances, which operate out of O’Neal Street United Methodist Church. They spoke on the services they provide and expressed a need for more resources to make a larger impact.

Wayne Pratt then shared concerns about the CSX railroad crossing closures. While the closings were advertised, he stated that many residents had trouble with all the crossings being closed simultaneously and felt emergency response could be an issue.

Steve Corsini addressed and invited council to participate in a production to bring awareness to Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. The production will take place at the RitzFest February 2-3.

City Council will meet again on Tuesday, February 13 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Teacher Education, the former, Speer Street Elementary School.