NEWBERRY — Newberry County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents are bringing a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community facing financial or medical hardships.

The local office donated $1,000 to Kinsley Bouknight, who must travel to Boston in December to receive medical treatment. The donation will help cover travel and other expenses so that her mother, father, and twin sister can travel with her, keeping the family together during Christmas.

“We are happy to help bring families together this holiday season and we hope it brings a smile to everyone’s face,” Jack Owens, Farm Bureau Insurance agency manager, said.

The donation is part of a company-sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the county Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Farm Bureau Cares donated more than $43,950 statewide to assist charities and countless individuals this holiday season.