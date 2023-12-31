NEWBERRY — On June 13 1997, Jason Oxner enlisted into the United States Army Reserve at Fort Jackson, South Carolina as a Wheeled Mechanic (63W). Jason was assigned to the 175th Maintenance Company. While in the Army Reserves, he served in a Maintenance recovery Team. Performed duties as a Wheeled Mechanic during numerous field exercises and annual training events from 1997-2001. Then attended basic training in 1998 and later moved to Aberdeen, Maryland for Advance Individual Training which is also known as Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) Training.

In the spring of 1999 he started college at Claflin University, South Carolina. He later transferred to South Carolina State University (SCSU) where he joined the Army Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) Program. Graduated from SCSU in the fall of 2003 with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. Then was commissioned on Active Duty in the Infantry Branch detailed Quartermaster.

In August 2004 he was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized) out of Fort Stewart, Georgia. Was assigned to the Battalion S4 shop. 2LT Oxner was responsible for working all Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss (FLIPL) to ensure all FLIPLs were closed. He also had numerous of tasks such as being in charge of the units Defense Travel System (DTS) card for personnel going on TDY for schools etc. Also was the Unit Movement Officer (UMO) for the battalion. Worked at the Rail Marshalling Area (RMA) moving equipment not only for the battalion but for the entire 4th Brigade Combat Team to Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom III (OIF III). While deployed to Iraq, he was transferred to Bravo Company 3-7th Infantry to be a Platoon Leader. He oversaw 40 personnel and approximately two million dollars worth of equipment.

As the Platoon Leader, his team conducted patrol through two elections which resulted in a one hundred percent accountability of personnel and equipment. After serving as a Platoon Leader with Bravo Company 3-7th Infantry for 19 months in July of 2006, he transitioned branches as a Quartermaster Officer, and was assigned as the Executive Officer (XO) for Echo Company 703D Brigade Support Battalion which was the Forward Support Company in 4/64 Armor Battalion. He was mainly responsible for fitting the unit with equipment that was coming out of RESET and developing the gun truck platoon. Then served as the Company XO for 5 months before transferring to the Brigade S4 Shop in Feb 2007.

As Assistant Brigade S4 CPT Oxner had myriad of tasks during my tenure from Feb. 2007 to Apr. 2009. In April 2007, the 4th Brigade Combat Team departed Fort Stewart, Georgia for Fort Irwin, California for training at the National Training Center (NTC) rotation 07-07. While at NTC, ensured all Forward Operating Bases (FOB) were well equipped with class I, II, IV, V supplies this is to include issue and turn in when the training was completed. Prior to our deployment to Operation Iraqi Freedom V (OIF V) in October 2007, served as the liaison between numerous Prime Vendors such as ADS, SPEC-Ops, and MCS, to facilitate in the procurement of over 4 million dollars of mission essential equipment. Acquisitioned all equipment needed for the brigade via Operational Needs Statements (ONS), Equipment Sourcing Documents (ESD), Field Ordering Officer Funds (FOO), and Purchase Request and Commitments (PR&Cs) before and during the deployment. As the equipment arrived to theater, all the equipment was distributed into separate containers and scheduled TMR’s to transport the equipment to different FOB’s and patrol bases. Also conducted a Brigade Level Command Supply Discipline Program (CSDP), visiting and inspecting subordinate units at multiple sites across the battlefield.

He oversaw all Early Retrograde Equipment (ERE) activities for the brigade and coordinated with Army Materiel Command (AMC) to wash, inspect and transport over 100 vehicles in 21 days, with a six Soldier team from FOB Kalsu, Iraq to Fort Stewart, Georgia. Also coordinated with AMC for redeployment and RESET of the entire Brigades equipment prior to the Brigade moving southward to Kuwait. Oxner led a 48 soldier team and coordinated support to transport and wash over 700 vehicles to meet Available Load Date (ALD) with no supervision.

After completing CLC3 in OCT of 2009 was assigned to 64 Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado. Deployed to Southern Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Served as the Brigade General Supply Officer in the Support Operation within the BSB. He was responsible for coordinating all classes for 27 outlying Joint Security Sites and Forward Operating Bases. After returning from deployed concluded my Federal Service in June of 2011.

In January of as a Troop Program Unit (TPU) Soldier for the 80th Training Command served as the Action Officer for the fielding of the Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army) an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the Command. As the Command action officer CPT Oxner was directly responsible for the training, reconciliation and preparation activities associated with the system integration prior to the final fielding date. He worked to enhance and streamline operation across the entire command.

Upon the end of my (ADOS) Active Duty for Operational Support-Reserve tour for the 80TH Training Command, Oxner was accessed into the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program where his first assignment was at United States Army Reserve Command (USARC) in the G-357 Directorate as a Training Officer. While assigned to the G-37 was the Training Officer for Military Intelligence and Ordnance and Overseas Duty for Training Officer. While at serving in the G-37, he successfully scheduled over 11,000 Soldiers for annual training and increased the USAR footprint for overseas exercised by 40% during my tenure at USARC.

In October of 2016 he was assigned as the Executive Officer of 8TH Battalion ARCD (Army Reserve Careers Division) at Fort Snelling, Minnesota. As an ARCD XO the duties of second in command, chief of staff and logistics coordinator of 8th BN ARCD, a geographically dispersed unit consisting of over 120 Soldiers, supporting over 490 units or over 12,000 Soldiers within a six state area (ND, SD, IA, WI, NE and MN).

In November of 2018 he was assigned to United States Army Reserve Command (USARC) in the G-33 as a Mobilization Officer. Then in August of 2019, MAJ Oxner was promoted to LTC and then was assigned to the USARC G33 at the Future Operations Division Chief. As the Future Operations Division Chief, Army Reserve central tasking authority, within the AR G-33, he was responsible for receiving, logging, analyzing, processing and directing all AR Warning, Operation and Fragmentary orders for quality assurance and compliance. Then LTC Jason Oxner retired from active duty January 4, 2024, with 26 years of total service and 20 years of active service.