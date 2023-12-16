NEWBERRY — Newberry County Sheriff’s Office received Walmart gift cards for Operation Santa Claus. The gift cards will be given to youth in Newberry County.

During this holiday season this group of philanthropic women are inspired to give back because they love their community. They believe it is a blessing to donate their time and resources to help make the world a better place.

Sheriff Lee Foster commented, “Thank you so much for the donation from your group. It will help several children. We cannot do it without you!”

For over 30 years Operation Santa Claus has been giving back to local youth during the holidays. This project is made possible by the generous donations from local businesses, organizations/ groups, churches, and individuals.

If you would like to donate please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2211.