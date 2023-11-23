NEWBERRY — On Friday, November 17, the roads in downtown Newberry were closed for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Austin Willingham, of Willingham and Son’s, in Newberry drove six hours to Avery Farms in North Carolina in order to pick up Newberry’s 20 foot tall, 300 pound Fraser Fir tree, which are not found any further south due to South Carolina’s (and states further south) climate.

This year’s event hosted food trucks, a trackless train, fake snow and music for all of those who came out for the event. After the countdown for the tree lighting, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” was sung. The Ritz Theater held a free showing of The Grinch (2018) while the Newberry Arts Center hosted arts and crafts inside.

Newberry thanks all of those who came out to kick off this years holiday season.