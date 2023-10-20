NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Syno to the role of assistant dean for the Center for Student Success, effective Oct. 30.

Syno comes to Newberry from Georgia Southern University, where she has served as director of advising for three campuses since 2019. She brings 14 years’ experience in higher education academic success, preceded by five years as a seventh grade math teacher.

“Jennifer will be a great asset to our students and a key leader in ensuring student success and persistence at Newberry College,” said Dr. Sandy Scherrens, dean of enrollment management. “Please join me in welcoming Jennifer to the Newberry family!”

Syno holds a doctorate in educational leadership and a master’s in higher education administration from Georgia Southern University and a bachelor’s in middle grades education from Elon University.