NEWBERRY — Newberry College has welcomed the Rev. Dr. Carl R. Wells as associate dean for community building and campus life.

Wells brings nearly three decades’ experience in higher education. He comes to Newberry from Iowa State University, where he served as director of equal opportunity. Previously, he served the University of South Carolina for 22 years in a variety of roles, including senior advisor for civil rights and affirmative action, director and assistant director of the Office of Equal Opportunity Programs and Title IX coordinator.

“I am excited to begin this new phase of my professional journey at Newberry College,” said Wells. “The growth and development of Newberry under the leadership of Dr. Scherrens have been steady and exemplary. I look forward to being a member of the student affairs team and the Newberry College family.”

His new role will allow him to work with leadership across campus departments, serving as chief student judicial officer and deputy Title IX coordinator.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wells to the College,” said Barry McClanahan, vice president for student affairs. “With his experience, enthusiasm and dedication, he will be an asset to our students, faculty and staff. I am very excited to have him join our leadership team and look forward to campus wide collaborations improving the student experience and building community.”

Wells holds a doctorate in public health administration from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Divinity from Emory University and a bachelor’s in communications and music from Winthrop University.