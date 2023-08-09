NEWBERRY — Four individuals were recognized with certificates for their service and dedication to Newberry County during the County Council meeting held on Wednesday, July 19.

Tommy Long was recognized for for his 15 years of service as an emergency service director as well as his volunteer work for the county since 1985.

“He’s responsible for fire rescue, emergency services and emergency preparedness,” County Administrator Jeff Shacker said. “So he’s got a lot of responsibilities and an important job. He does a great job.”

Robert Alexander and his 25 years of service as a member of the public works department and a volunteer firefighter were also recognized by the Council.

“He’s done that many years and so we owe him a lot of appreciation and gratitude for keeping our roads safe and passable but then also protecting life and property in Newberry,” Shacker said.

Trey Attaway was recognized for 1o years working corrections at the Newberry County Detention Center and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department. Attaway comes from a line of family members dedicated to protecting Newberry, his father serving the Newberry City Police and Newberry Sheriff’s Departments and his grandfather serving as a firefighter.

“So that’s a family that is dedicated to protecting life and property and the welfare of our community,” said Shacker. “And that’s why it’s an honor for me to recognize you on behalf of County Council for your 10 years of service.”

Corey Cook served in the Marine Corps before coming to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department in 2013. His wife is also dedicated to serving Newberry, working for the county as a dispatcher.

“We certainly appreciate all you do to keep us safe and that’s why it’s a privilege…to recognize you for 10 years of service,” said Shacker.

Following the recognitions, the Council moved to appointments. They appointed Andrew Wigger, the previous publisher of the Newberry Observer, as the County’s Clerk to Council and Public Information Officer.

“I just want to say what a great asset you will be for the public information side of the county and all the things you bring to the table,” said Chairman Todd Johnson. “I believe it’s gonna be an exciting partnership that only starts there and grows form there.”

Other matters included the approval of the Rubicon and Viking projects.

Project Rubicon is a $72 million expansion of local industry. In exchange, the council offered a 20 year FILOT (fee in lieu of taxes) agreement. The ordinance required the company to pay $7,500 and the only indirect costs to the project are legal fees.

Project Viking is a $17 million expansion, investing in construction and installation of land, buildings, and other real or personal property that would constitute an expansion to it’s manufacturing facilities. The council offered the company a 20 year FILOT (fee in lieu of taxes) agreement and the company is required to reimburse the county for up to $10,000. Although there are no county grants being offered, the state has offered Newberry County a grant of $100,000 with the county serving as a pass-through agency.

There was also approval of a new plan that will pay workers a one time payment, as well as provide a certificate and pin, for every five years an employee works for the county as a way to say “thank you” for their dedication. The one time payment will rise per five years, raising from $250 at five years, $300 at 10, and up to $300 for thirty years, the pay being the same for every five years following.