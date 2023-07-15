NEWBERRY — An annual tradition here in the City of Newberry, decades in the making, is the Harper Street Bike Parade. Held on July 4, the parade welcomed everyone to ride their bike, scooter, skateboard etc., walk or drive their golf cart on Harper Street.

While the exact number of people who attended is not known, the streets were packed with residents and visitors alike, and a few pets (including ducks). The event ended with a City of Newberry firetruck spraying children with water — which helped beat the heat as it was roughly 90 degrees.

“As always, the Harper Street Parade brings the community together, not just those that live on our street, but people from all over the state and country. The Harper Street residents enjoyed hosting this event for everyone,” said Ciria Triplett, Harper Street resident. “We are thankful to those who donated not only food, but monetary donations, to help the parade grow. We look forward to the Harper Street Parade being even bigger next year.”

The Harper Street Parade will return next year on the Fourth of July.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.