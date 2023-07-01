NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Steven R. McClung to serve as dean of business and communications, beginning in July.

McClung comes to Newberry from Florida A&M University, where he has served as director of the Innovation Center and Sustainability Institute. In this role, he has grown enrollment and development for the university’s School of Environment, and developed its undergraduate curriculum, marketing and brand.

Before that, he served as dean of the College of Business and Industry at Jacksonville State University, and as senior associate dean of the Stetson School of Business and Economics at Mercer University’s Macon campus. His experience also includes curriculum development for graduate and undergraduate programs, fundraising, and classroom teaching in integrated marketing communication.

“Dr. McClung brings years of experience and expertise, ranging from his work in the field as a television reporter, his leadership as an educator and dean, and his experience as an entrepreneur,” said David Harpool, associate dean of online and graduate programs. “Dr. McClung will be a great asset to students and colleagues as the leader of Newberry’s largest academic division.”

The programs coming under McClung’s direction include accounting, business administration, communications, digital marketing, graphic design, health care management, international studies, and sport management.

“It’s my honor to serve at Newberry College. I’m excited to meet the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of Newberry,” said McClung. “This position is a great fit for my experience, research, teaching, and career path. I look forward to my start in July and believe that we are positioned well for a bright future. Kathy and I are looking forward to getting to know the community and the college.”

McClung holds a doctorate in communication from the University of Tennessee, and a master’s in speech and broadcasting and a bachelor’s in counseling, both from Marshall University.