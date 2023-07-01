The Newberry Arts Center (NAC) has begun their summer programming with almost all six weeks of art camps full and booked.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Arts Center (NAC) has begun their summer programming with almost all six weeks of art camps full and booked.

Marquerite Palmer, program manager described all camps, but one, as having a waiting list for participation. Professional artists, such as Kristy Bishop, of Charleston, will be leading some of the camps to include teaching fabric dying, screen printing, weaving and many other traditional techniques. A list of classes that are currently available can be found at newberryartscenter.com/classes.

NAC and CREATE Newberry have partnered with The Haven Newberry to offer creative activities for underserved youth to learn to express their feelings about their community in positive and expressive ways. The sessions are being held at Westview Behavioral Center in Newberry and meet each Friday during the summer. Palmer said students are working together to create a large painting that represents their community, while other youth are learning to make and edit videos that will document the process of the painting’s creation.

Along with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, the arts center hosts Art in the Park each Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. through July 28 with free art activities for children ages 4-14. They will be in a new park each Friday, with the rotating schedule available at newberryartscenter.com.

Palmer said much of this programming was made possible through the South Carolina Arts Commission who receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.