NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry played host to the South Carolina Bike Walk Trails Summit, at the Firehouse Conference Center, to share best practices and how to further develop the community to be more accessible, safer and more livable, often through sidewalks and bike lanes.

Amy Johnson-Ely, with Palmetto Cycling Coalition, said they parented with the S.C. Trails Coalition to bring great models of trails from across South Carolina that are making wonderful street safety initiatives. Those in attendance to learn more included engineers, city planners, community advocates and tourism officials, among others.

“They are trying to bring more livability to their community,” she said. “In fact, we have a Dillon County high school band teacher who is trying to start a club for youth with the goal of creating a mentor program for youth, but with bikes.”

The summit was held in downtown Newberry, in part, due to the local downtown area that Johnson-Ely said allows people to congregate and do exactly what they are talking about doing, connecting.

“You are not a community if you are not connected,” she said.

During the summit, the participants were given a walking tour around the City of Newberry to what is being done well and what can be improved upon regarding accessibility, safety and livability.

Johnson-Ely said that their tour showed a great block system in place.

“That is what we are finding, there is a lot of equity built into a great block system. Cars are going to slow down naturally and you are going to have a lot of predictability; at the end of the block, you can turn right or you can turn left, most often you are not going to go around a blind curve,” she said. “In environments like this, a lot of predictability and slower speeds, it is safer. We did find a couple of little things that often go over looked, sidewalks might not be part of a complete network.”

Johnston-Ely also said they noticed that next to Nance Street, there was hardly a buffer.

“Nance Street has a five-foot sidewalk with no buffer, it is right next to 35 mph traffic, it is not very safe or comfortable. However, there are wonderful opportunities in Newberry where you can build on this really great platform,” she said.

Something Johnston-Ely said was suggested was curb extensions at Main and Nance. She also said that in her opinion, Newberry and other communities across the state could shorten crossing distances for pedestrians, making them safer.

“Also makes it so cars have a very specific area to go,” she said.

In order to achieve some of the potential changes, Johnston-Ely said the S.C. Department of Transportation will not do anything unless there is a partnership with the local community.

“That is a wonderful opportunity, getting involved and if you want to engage your community, build these types of things, show up and be present to make the story of your community,” she said.

