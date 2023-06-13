NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently honored 17 employees who have reached service milestones with the state of South Carolina. In total, these individuals have logged a combined 270 years of service.

30 years:

• Bonnie Graham, assistant director of enrollment operations.

• Ann Piggott, instructor and program director for respiratory care.

• Fran Wiley, associate vice president for development, PTC Foundation.

20 years:

• Tanasha Amaker, enrollment services support coordinator.

• Michael Brown, campus sergeant.

• Brenda Edwards, director, Saluda County and Edgefield County campuses.

• Richard Mandau, instructor, accounting/business.

10 years:

• Tonia Benton, instructor, English.

• Lola Bradley, head librarian.

• Katie Henthorn, videographer, marketing and public relations.

• Pamela Jackson, instructor, biology.

• Tory Miller, instructor, economics.

• Coronicca Oliver, program director, computer technology.

• Missy Perry, director, financial aid.

• Amy Suber, payroll specialist, human resources.

• Vernessia Wideman, administrative specialist, admissions.

• Diane Youngblood, instructor, business.

“The long-term commitment of these employees demonstrates their passion for the college mission and to the overall success of our community,” said Alesia Brown, vice president for human resources at the college. “We wholeheartedly salute them for giving 100% every single day to support our students.”