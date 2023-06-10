NEWBERRY COUNTY — The continued expansion of the Digital Economy Ecosystem (DEE) throughout South Carolina has arrived in Newberry. With funding through the South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH) from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant, this program enables South Carolina’s rural communities to further embrace technological advancements, cultivate economic growth and improve the overall quality of life for residents in Newberry County.

The program was initially introduced to the community through the NFT Museum Digital Mural Initiative made possible by grant funding from SCORH. Lead strategist at SCORH, Paola Gutierrez and Kim Bowman, founder and CEO of the S.C. Rural Innovation Network (SCRIN), both identified Newberry as an up-and-coming innovation and creative community in rural S.C.

A digital economy ecosystem features technical education, job training and community planning to foster technology-based entrepreneurship and remote work opportunities in rural communities, like Newberry. A successful digital economy ecosystem increases digital literacy, creates quality jobs and builds wealth in the local area.

“A DEE is an interconnected system of people, programs, and structures working together to make it possible for technology-based entrepreneurs, businesses, and workers to thrive,” Bowman said. “Every community kickstarts DEE revitalization from a different starting point, but we’ve seen how the process can encourage community buy-in, attract investors, and build momentum for a new way of life.”

The DEE project launched in 2020 with USDA funding to establish digital economy ecosystems in Williamsburg and Barnwell counties. The following year, Orangeburg County was added.

“With five locations across the state, we have successfully established a DEE network across South Carolina,” said Gutierrez.

In Barnwell and Williamsburg counties, for example, the DEE project has resulted in new summer tech institutes for middle and high school students, co-working spaces, a program for schools to showcase STEM programs to the business and manufacturing communities, new courses in drone technology and website design at Williamsburg Technical College, and expanded telehealth availability.

Williamsburg’s DEE and the Digital Lane are developing an agribusiness program to introduce agricultural technology and tools, land management, access to new markets and farm-to-table opportunities.

With the help of our DEE Dream Team Committee organized by Michelle Long and Robert Matheson, Newberry is set to complete our DEE roadmap by the end of June, exploring potential innovation hub/co-working spaces while providing new digital programming to the residents of Newberry County. The remainder of the original DEE Dream Team are Jerry Alewine, Rebekah Clevenger, Alan Davis, Rick Farmer, Abby Fuller, Beth Jaeger, John W. Pugh, Stephanie Sullivan, Jeff Wicker. While the year of building a digital roadmap for Newberry is coming to a close, in many ways, we’re just getting started.

For more information or to get involved, contact Michelle Long at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce at 803-276-4274.