NEWBERRY — Senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) has swept the Southeast Region Player of the Year awards from all three organizations as he was named the American Baseball Coaches Association Region Player of the Year.

Marine also earned the honor from the D2CCA and the NCBWA. He also earned First-Team All-Region honors and was joined on the first team by sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) and on the Second-Team by freshman starting pitcher Bennett Roemer (Bluffton).

Between Marine and Ford, the record books for hitting statistics have been more or less re-written as they rank in the top-10 in season batting average, on-base percentage, at bats, runs, hits, RBIs and total bases. The also now rank in the top two spots for stolen bases in a season with Ford topping the list with 47 this past year while Marine sits second with 42.

Roemer match the most wins in a season in program history with nine going a perfect 9-0 in his first year with the Wolves. He and the Newberry pitching staff helped the Wolves to their most wins in a season with 43 this season. Roemer was also able to slide into the baseball record book in the third spot for most strikeouts in a game as he posted 15 against Shepherd earlier this year.