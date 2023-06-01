NEWBERRY — Ollie Lindler, 67, of Newberry, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Prosperity Police Department.

According to a press release from the NCSO, last night (May 31) around 8:35 p.m., a call came into Newberry County 911 about two individuals engaged in an altercation with one of the subjects being armed with a knife. Before law enforcement arrived on scene, a 31-year-old was stabbed and found unresponsive in the front yard on Langford Street, Prosperity.

Once law enforcement arrived on scene, medical attention was given to the victim until EMS and rescue could arrive. Stephen Selistino, Prosperity police officer, arrived on scene and took Lindler into custody without incident. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified Derrell Levon Long, of Prosperity, as the victim in the incident.

Town of Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore requested assistance from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division to assist with the investigation and scene processing. Palmore thanked the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to back up their officer and for the assistance in the criminal investigation.

From witnesses on scene, the altercation and subsequent stabbing took place after the victim and Lindler were arguing over a beer being consumed by Lindler, per the NCSO.

Lindler is being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center pending the service of arrest warrants and bond hearing.

This investigation is still on going and is being investigated by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Prosperity Police Department, and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.