NEWBERRY — The employees of Trane Technologies held several events during the month of October in support of breast cancer awareness month.

The employees decided they would not only support breast cancer awareness, but awareness of all cancers. Some of the events included a t-shirt sale (with the tagline “Trane Puts a Freeze on Cancer”), a donation to be able to wear a sports jersey of their choice for a day and a silent auction. One of their employees mentioned the oncology/infusion center at Newberry Hospital and they all decided they would donate their gift to the foundation at the hospital. The donation is to be used by the oncology/infusion department. They asked that their gift be used as appropriate as a token of their support.

“This gift means so much to Newberry Hospital Foundation and the oncology/infusion center at Newberry Hospital,” said Brenda Williams, executive director of the foundation. “We truly appreciate the thoughtfulness, generosity and support from the employees of Trane Technologies.”