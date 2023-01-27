NEWBERRY — Two members of the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team have garnered national attention heading into the 2023 as they were named Preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine as announced by the organization earlier this week.

Junior attacker Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) was named to the third team while sophomore defenseman Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) was named as an honrable mention to the squad. The pair were a part of eight South Atlantic Conference student-athletes to receive the honor.

Westmoreland had a fantastic season on the field last year, recording hat tricks in ten games while posting a total of 46 goals on the year. He also led the team with 22 assists to account for his 68 points on the year. His 46 season goals in the best in a single season in program history, bettering the mark set by Dylan Mansur back in 2019.

Travassos was the anchor of a Wolves defense that posted an impressive 10-7 record on the year including a 6-4 mark in league action, qualifying for the league tournament for the first time since 2019. Travassos’ 29 caused turnovers in the most in a single season and sits eighth in season groundball totals with 48 last year.

The Wolves open the 2023 campaign as they welcome in the Mountain Lions of Young Harris to Setzler Field for a non-conference match-up on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m.