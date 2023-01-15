The walk in Newberry took the group through Wells Japanese Garden.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — To kick off the new year, the mayors of Newberry County walked in their respective towns on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to highlight the many places to exercise in Newberry County and promote a healthier county.

Highlights included Mayor Moses Rembert of Peak hiking 2.5 miles on the Palmetto Trail in Peak and Pomaria Mayor Darryl Hentz hiking 3.5 miles on the Palmetto Trail in Pomaria. Walkers in downtown Newberry walked 1.5 miles with Mayor Foster Senn, and Mayor Jana Jayroe walked two miles in Little Mountain. Mayors Billy Hollingsworth, Joshua Harris and Derek Underwood walked in Whitmire, Silverstreet and Prosperity, respectively.