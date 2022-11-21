NEWBERRY — Recently, CenterWell Home Health opened it’s doors with its new name with a ribbon cutting, thanks to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

Once Kindred at Home, CenterWell Home Health was re-branded by Humana Inc. in a national rollout and is enjoying their new location at 185 Executive Drive, Newberry.

“We are excited to serve Newberry as CenterWell Home Health, patient care will always be at the center of what we do,” said Christine Milling home health specialist.

CenterWell Home Health is committed to providing personalized healthcare to patients in the comfort of their homes in Newberry County and its surroundings, according to Milling.

“You can see the talent and the experience. CenterWell Home Center is doing an important work of helping those needing care while staying at home,” Mayor Foster Senn said.