On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County School District Area 5 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Quin Cureton or challenger and former holder of the seat, Hugh Gray. Both candidates reside in Newberry.

The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or paper copy. Answers have been minimally edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Q: In your opinion, what should the be the first priority of the Newberry County School Board going into 2023 and beyond?

Cureton: “The priority of the Newberry County School Board for 2023 and beyond should be addressing the teacher shortage. We must continue to build a positive partnership with Newberry College and their students majoring in education, along with building other partnerships with local colleges near our district. This would provide us with an opportunity to put contracts in the hands of our future educators from the start of their practicum experience.”

Gray: “I think there are always two things that are priorities of a school board and school district. Academic achievement of the students served is Priority 1A. Some schools and student populations need extra attention to regain the level of achievement they had previously attained. As a board, we need to invest in professional development for teachers, additional initiatives to support student achievement, and evidence-based practices that are implemented with fidelity. Collaboration with other local organizations can play into this effort by supporting tutoring programs and connecting homes and schools. Priority 1B is to provide a safe space for learning. This is important for students, as well as for staff and faculty. I think we can engage emotional and behavioral counseling for students to a greater degree.”

Q: With news of a bus driver shortage, how can the Newberry County School District address this issue of get students to and from school?

Cureton: “We must ensure that our bus drivers know that they are essential to the day-to-day operation of all schools in our district. Part of the solution is increasing the pay for all bus drivers. Increasing the pay will attract bus drivers who live in our district but work in another neighboring district. Along with attracting bus drivers from neighboring districts who are interested in working for the Newberry County School District. I believe increasing the pay for bus drivers will aid in closing the gap on the bus driver shortage here in Newberry County School District.”

Gray: “The S.C. Department of Education took a small step toward addressing this issue with the “Step Up, SC” campaign. This included a website highlighting open positions in each district. As of today, there was one bus driver and one substitute driver position open. That doesn’t mean a larger wave of openings isn’t on the horizon. I spoke with two bus drivers last week. Obviously, an easy answer is more pay, but neither of them brought that up as an initial issue. Their biggest issue was student behavior on the bus. This is another opportunity to engage emotional and behavioral counseling as part of a graduated response to inappropriate behavior.”

How do you think the Newberry County School District can address teacher retention?

Cureton: “The Newberry County School District can address the teacher retention by 1) continuing to provide the teachers with the resources that they need to be successful, 2) increasing the pay for teachers/providing bonuses when the funds are available, and 3) making sure we LISTEN to their concerns. The voices of the teachers are important and they do matter. I will continue to ensure that their voices are heard and that we address the low hanging fruit that can make a difference in a teachers experience.”

Gray: “Salaries are better, thanks to the legislatures recent moves. But we still have a little way to go, I think. Inflation has outpaced teacher pay increase over the last 25 years. I’d like to see a program where teacher pay is adjusted for inflation every couple of years.

“I also think we need to support teacher well-being a little more. The district was highlighted for its early dismissal which allows teachers to collaborate. But, I’d also like to see teachers engage in the employee assistance program and maybe even have a session for teachers to “vent” in a group facilitated by a non-district professional.”