NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is extending its no cost for tuition option through summer 2023.

“The fact that enrollment has been up since we offered this option — 17% for this fall term — reinforces the need to ensure that a college education is accessible to even more people in the community,” said PTC President Hope E. Rivers. “This initiative is motivating people to come off the sidelines and go back to college in pursuit of new career opportunities.”

To qualify for the no cost option, participants must be South Carolina residents. They must also apply to PTC, complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and provide the required documentation to support their application.

PTC is able to offer this option because of additional state, federal, county, PTC Foundation, and community funding. As such, the no cost option is available only for a limited time. Those with a desire to start or continue their college education should act now, because this option is not guaranteed beyond the summer 2023 term.

Spring classes start on Jan. 11, 2023. For more information, visit www.ptc.edu/free.