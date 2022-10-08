NEWBERRY — The Duke Energy Foundation recently presented a $4,000 check to the Newberry Opera House in support of their Arts for All program.

“My role at Duke Energy is government and community relations and I serve Newberry County, among others. This presentation came together with Anne reaching out to me and teaching me what the Newberry Opera House does. We had a good conversation about the Duke Energy Foundation,” said Tyson Blanton, with Duke Energy.

A key focus from the Arts for All program, according to Blanton, was Dufford Diversity Week and the STEM Camps at the Newberry Opera House.

“They fit into our focus areas,” she said. “We were able to work together to find a way to let the Duke Energy Foundation support those programs at the Newberry Opera House,” she said.

Blanton also gave credit to Newberry Opera House Board Member Keith Avery (CEO of the Newberry Electric Cooperative), as she said he started the initial outreach.

Anne Pinckney Smith, development director at the Newberry Opera House, said that the Newberry Opera House is excited to partner with Duke Energy again.

“We have had a long relationship since the very beginning of the Newberry Opera House back in the 1990s,” she said. “We do a lot of outreach in our community through the Dufford program and we had our first event recently.”

Smith added that it is very important that the children of Newberry County are exposed to the arts regularly.

“Arts are always cut first in schools. We feel it is our duty to give the arts to the community. As we say, beyond the tower to expand our focus,” she said.

Jack Shields, Newberry Opera House Board chair, said that he is proud to be able to continue the relationship with Duke Energy.

“As we heard from Mayor Foster Senn, Duke Energy has been a part of Newberry for over 100 years. That is something to be proud of right there. So, it is wonderful to be partnering with Duke and we appreciate their support,” he said.

