NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster announced the arrest of Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry, for multiple criminal offenses.

On Monday, a deputy recognized Lambert driving on S.C. Highway 121 and had knowledge of outstanding bench warrants. Upon performing a traffic stop, Lambert was taken into custody and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana. Lambert was also discovered to be in possession of catalytic converters in the back of his truck and a pressure washer.

According to a release from the NCSO, while deputies were on scene with Lambert, other deputies took a call from a local business Car Baby, at 11401 S.C. Highway 121, that discovered missing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at the business. There was also a pressure washer taken from a closed shed.

Investigations continued, and discovered and matched the catalytic converters from Lambert’s truck to the vehicles stored at Car Baby and the pressure washer was confirmed by the business owner to be the one stolen from the shed.

“Investigators are continuing to follow-up on items from Lambert’s truck and residence and speaking with witnesses that are linking Lambert to other burglaries and larcenies,” Foster said.

Anyone with any information about Lambert’s activities, crimes, drugs, or any criminal activity should contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crimestoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.

According to the NCSO, Lambert is being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing on the following charges: simple possession of marijuana (second offense), trafficking meth (third offense), transportation of non-ferrous metal without a permit, possession of stolen non-ferrous metal, theft from a motor vehicle (three counts), third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and four counts of second degree burglary (violent).