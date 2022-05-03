SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety named its 2021 Trooper of the Year and Telecommunications Operator (TCO) of the Year on April 8.

The winners were chosen from regional winners across the state. This year’s Statewide Trooper of the Year was Master Trooper David G. Jones, Troop One/midlands community relations officer. He was recognized for saving a child who had fallen into a swimming pool.

Locally, the Troop Two SCHP Trooper of the Year (Newberry and Laurens counties) is Lance Corporal R.G. Chase. What started out as a traffic stop for speeding ended with Chase saving a baby who was in medical distress.

After pulling the vehicle over on S.C. Highway 219 in Newberry County, Chase calmed the young mother and father, obtained vital information about the child’s condition and performed two-finger chest compressions.

Thanks to Chase’s quick thinking and recollection of department training, the child regained his pulse and began breathing again. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he was later released.

“The troopers who were honored today made a split-second decision that saved a life; put in the extra time to help solve a case; or went the extra mile to make South Carolina’s roadways safer,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV said. “We were also proud to honor our outstanding Telecommunications Operators who serve as a crucial link between troopers and the motoring public.”

“By putting the needs of others above their own, these troopers embody the true meaning of being a public servant. When someone calls for help, our Telecommunications Operators are their first point of contact with the Highway Patrol, keeping these callers calm while obtaining vital details so the troopers can better assist them. Each is an integral part of our mission to reduce collisions and fatalities on South Carolina’s roadways,” said Col. Christopher Williamson, commander of the S.C. Highway Patrol.