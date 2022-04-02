NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to build a new, modernized bridge to replace the structurally deficient bridge on St. Lukes Church Road, over Big Creek in Newberry County.

The project is part of SCDOT’s 10-year Strategic Plan to replace hundreds of structurally deficient bridges across the state.

The new bridge will be wider and safer, with guardrail extending out from all four corners of the bridge for approximately 115 feet. Also included is a new asphalt surface on the approaches and across the bridge for a smoother riding surface.

SCDOT plans to begin work on April 12, 2022. Pending any delays due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances, the new bridge is expected to be opened to traffic by Sept. 14, 2022.