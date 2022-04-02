Rev. Darleen Kelly, Willie Morris (GAP board member) and Debra Shaw stand with some of the food donations given during the Coop’s Shred Event.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Electric Cooperative (NEC) dropped off donations collected during their annual Shred Event this month to God’s Abundance for All People (GAP) at O’Neal Street United Methodist Church, on March 24.

During the free event, allowing residents to shred sensitive materials, the coop requested participants bring donations for GAP — a local food pantry in Newberry. The donations given that day included $1,070 and countless non-perishable food items.

During the drop-off of the donations, Rev. Darleen Kelly thanked NEC for their support, which in turns helps GAP support the community.

For more information on GAP, visit their Facebook page (God’s Abundance of All People).

