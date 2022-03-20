Now open for home décor and more at Coastal Strokes 158 S. Main Street, in Prosperity.

PROSPERITY — Coastal Strokes has weathered the better part of two years of COVID-19 to finally celebrate a grand opening in Prosperity.

The Town of Prosperity and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce helped host the event.

Owner Mary Anne Dunn gathered a following as the go-to place for hand painted home décor and as a fun place to gather for painting parties for all ages on Main Street. The store offers kids and adult art classes, private sip and create parties, various art workshops, sells signs and decor, and carries supplies needed for your own craft activities.

“We want to take this time from the bottom of our hearts to thank everyone who came and supported our shop. We had the Mayor of Prosperity Derek Underwood, the Prosperity Police Chief Palamore, members of the Town of Prosperity Council, members of the Prosperity Business Association, members of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce, local merchants, The Newberry Observer, our customers, family and friends. If I missed anyone I’m sorry. Those that could not make it I know you were here in spirit,” said Dunn.

The business has been open for about two years, but this was the first chance to have a real grand opening due to the pandemic.

Mary Anne Dunn and her husband, Paul Dunn, started selling wedding flowers and padded photo albums in Maryland back in the 1980s and started cutting wood and selling items at craft shows. They moved to Florida 17 years ago before coming to South Carolina.

Mary Anne Dunn taught herself the One Stroke technique of painting and got certified after five years. She also has familiarity with tole painting, palette knife painting, screen painting and hopes to offer these classes at the studio in the near future.

Dunn loves seeing her students take up the brush and learn to paint.

“I love to see the look on my students face when I teach them and they get it. My passion is teaching and the rest of it just comes along for the ride,” she said.

She went on to say that her family and the community have been very supportive of the Coastal Strokes venture.

“We have worked hard to make this location beautiful and welcoming and I know we have accomplished this by all the comments we get when our customers come in the shop or on social media. Let me just say the ribbon cutting was validation for me how much this town loves our shop,” Dunn said.

This is an awesome place when we swing by or pop in, it’s always full, always exciting. We’re so happy you’re here in town. It’s a bright spot on Main Street. We appreciate all you do for the town, and wish you years of success,” said Mayor Derek Underwood.

“Welcome, glad to have you officially open,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

“We look forward to seeing how our small business grows and how our little town of Prosperity grows in the future,” said Dunn.

Coastal Strokes is located at 158 South Main Street in Prosperity. They are open Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are available for special events on site. Call them at 803-500-8050 or go to www.coastalstrokes.com for more info.

