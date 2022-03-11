NEWBERRY — Newberry College has broken ground on the 11,000-square-foot Nursing and Health Science Center, to be located on the corner of College and Evans Streets.

President of Newberry College, Maurice Scherrens, Ph.D., spoke on the historic nature of the groundbreaking; this is the first new academic building on campus in over three decades.

“We have put this in the capable hands of Jumper Carter Sease (with assistance from McMillan Pazdan Smith), and JDavis Construction,” he said. “This building will provide the space and technology to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

Scherrens added that this project has been in the works since 2014, and would not be possible without the hard work, dedication and generosity of so many.

“We have lost many (donors) that supported us early in raising the funds for the facility,” he said. “The seeds we have sewn, the soil we have turned today will reap life-saving benefits for our community for years to come.”

Mayor Foster Senn (City of Newberry) congratulated Newberry College on the historic day and said he could not wait to see the new building at the entrance to Newberry.

He also commented on the outstanding health science students at the college.

“Now, they get a building they deserve,” he said.

Sid Parrish, Ph.D., vice president of academic affairs, said that Newberry College has led the way in training South Carolina healthcare professionals.

“Our graduates have continued their studies after earning their degrees and have become doctors, physical therapists, pharmacists and other professionals across the state,” Parrish said.

Parrish gave a brief history of the program at Newberry College, beginning in 2006 (when he first arrived) when the college approved the addition of the nursing program. The program was then launched in 2009 and in 2016 the college launched the health care management major.

In 2017, the college expanded their nursing programming to include RN-to-BSN and in 2018 they introduced the Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy and graduated the first class the following year. Then, in 2019, Newberry College announced a degree in health science.

Now, in 2022, the ground has been broken on a new facility for those very students.

“It will give our students a state of the art facility to study, learn and innovate. The facility will include classrooms and laboratories designed to work closely with our faculty and other professionals in the field as we live out our motto, passion, purpose and personal attention,” he said.

Jerry Alewine, Ed.D., interim dean of nursing and health science, said Newberry College graduates in the health science fields are well prepared and have good jobs waiting for them.

“The best news of all, they have a dedicated space to hone their craft, the good that will come from this new building is too good to be articulated here,” he said.

Joel Davis, with JDavis Construction, said it is not everyday his organization is able to construct a building that will have impacts on the state.

“This will not only create opportunities for students to learn, but also recruit students that will change lives and the world,” he said.

Finally, Newberry College Student Body President, Nathaniel Carrasco, said: “While staring at the corner of College and Evans Streets, we see the expansion of our school, programs and spirits. We see the future possibilities of exploring new avenues, taking unfamiliar yet rewarding opportunities and connect with mentors and friends.”

