When we have hope, we have the power and peace we need to face our problems and opportunities. If we lose hope, we lose confidence for today and vision for tomorrow.

The Bible is not a wish book, it assures us of God’s love and help.

Have you ever reached the point where you are close to giving up hope? Have you ever been so discouraged that everything seems hopeless?

I guess each one of us have reached a time in our life when we almost give up hope. We have the Lord to cling to in times of despair.

“The Lord is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him. The Lord is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him. It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the Lord.” Lamentations 3: 24-26.

God is faithful to His Word. He will finish what He starts. He is completely trustworthy in every situation. When all seems hopeless, hope can be restored as we put our trust in the Lord.

”Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that we may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” Romans 15:13.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.