Whitmire Town Council Chambers were full for anticipated discussion of the future of the town’s only grocery store.

WHITMIRE — The closing of the Piggly Wiggly was top on the agenda at the town council in Whitmire Monday evening.

Approximately 60 concerned residents of the area filled council chambers to capacity to hear about plans for the store, which closed last Friday, Feb. 11.

Mayor Billy Hollingsworth opened the comments on the topic by reminding those at the meeting that it was not a public forum, rather a meeting of town council, and would operate as such.

“There are some things we can do and some things we can’t do. This is not a town hall meeting, this is a Whitmire Town Council meeting,” he said.

He assured residents that he and town council had no knowledge of the closing before the rest of the public were made aware of the plans.

“We (town council) will do everything in our power to bring a grocery store to Whitmire. We’ll do anything possible to make that happen,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth announced that the Newberry County Council on Aging will be arranging transportation on Fridays to Newberry in a “demand-response” service. Those needing the service are asked to call the Council on Aging at 803-276-8266 to make reservations three days before shopping. Pickup will begin in Whitmire at 9 a.m.

Other services, including the town senior center and local food banks and churches, are working out plans with the town for food distributions and services as the need becomes apparent.

“There’s a lot of elderly people in Whitmire, and I hope everyone takes that into consideration. I went to ‘The Pig’ just about every day. I would pick up my 83-year old brother and take him down there. He lives by himself and doesn’t drive. It’ll be a hardship to go out of town to get our groceries,” Whitmire resident Elsie Taylor said.

Following comments, Hollingsworth went on to say the new developers of the property are expected to be Twin Rivers Capital, LLC. A representative from the company could not comment at the meeting because the deal has not been finalized.

A letter was sent to council and officials in Whitmire from James Brock of Twin Rivers that read in part: “Ultimately, at no fault of the operators of the Piggly Wiggly the current grocery industry is one against competition and low margins. It is an industry rife with mergers, acquisitions and closures across the country. There’s no denying that the Kroger’s, Walmarts, and Amazons of the world make it challenging for independent grocers to sign long-term lease commitments in smaller towns like Whitmire. Even though a long-term lease had been presented to the Piggly Wiggly, it is too volatile and risky for a small operator to enter. Therefore, it is unfair to point fingers and place blame in this situation.”

Twin Rivers Capital lists a partnership with HJB Construction, Inc, on their website and says they work with clients on up-fit/remodeling and, “whether it’s updating an existing location or making way for a new business to take over a site, HJB understands that down time means lost revenue. To minimize time spent closed, we orchestrate each step of the project to ensure that plans, sub-contractors, inspections and material deliveries come together seamlessly. Our experience with remodels and up-fits allows us to work efficiently without sacrificing quality.” It is not known at this time if HJB will be working on the Whitmire site.

In remarks at the end of the meeting, Councilperson Jonathan Ammons read a note he received from the former landlord of the Piggly Wiggly plaza.

The landlord wrote: “I think the town is going to be pleased with what is following the Piggly Wiggly. I can’t say too much at the moment as I’m bound by a confidentiality agreement. The new user is a national retailer with a new concept going in here. What I have been told is that they are a hybrid grocery store, so you will be able to get most everything that you could get from the Piggly Wiggly.”

“We definitely need a full-line grocery store. We don’t need a store that’s coming in to sell clothes and shoes, we need a grocery store with meats instead of that, right? I’ve been here a long time and we can’t do without a grocery store,” Councilperson Marty McMurtury said.

Other topics discussed at town council included introducing Jay Gardner as the new recreation director. Gardner said he has plans to grow youth programs in Whitmire and improve what has been offered in the past.

Abigail Fuller, director of Newberry County Libraries, updated town council on new projects at the libraries. She said that both the Whitmire and Newberry branches are getting new computers, printers, and copiers with American Rescue Plan funding. A new website is also in the works that will allow for checking out of streaming and digital products. All of these new items will be put in place as staffing allows.

The Whitmire Jaycees announced dates for this year’s Party in the Pines will be June 9-11. Details of the event are still being worked out.

Theo Lane, district manager of government and community relations for Duke Energy, spoke on the energy company’s response to winter weather and power outages this winter. He also introduced Tyson Blanton, who will now serve the area as government and community relations district manager.

Council made only two formal motions in the nearly 90 minute meeting, first to approve last months minutes, and secondly, to adjourn. Both votes were unanimous.