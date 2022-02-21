NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced the winners of its Presidential Scholarship Competition, held recently on campus.

Magnolia Peters, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Annaclaire Yearick, of Lilburn, Georgia, were the recipients of full-tuition scholarships. Both Peters and Yearick plan to study sport management when they begin college in the fall.

Each of the 57 competition participants went home with scholarships. Non-student-athletes and non-scholarship student-athletes received $1,000 toward their tuition, and scholarship athletes received $500. Both scholarships are renewable for four years.

The day included information sessions on admission, financial aid, the Summerland Honors Program, interviews with faculty, scholarship awards and a campus tour.