NEWBERRY — The Columbia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. donated book bags and school supplies to Gallman Elementary, School in Newberry, on Friday, February 4, 2022.

“Often, students may struggle getting things they need for school such as paper, pencils, and bookbags. The donation made by Columbia (S.C.) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will be utilized and distributed to students in need,” said Gallman Principal Nikki Hunter. “Although the school year is already in session, book bags often break and tear before the school year is over. To an elementary student, a broken book bag can ruin a child’s day. Now, students can be offered a new book bag and other supplies bringing a smile to their precious faces.”