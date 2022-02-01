NEWBERRY COUNTY — The GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Inc. (CSBG, LIHEAP, LIHWAP, AND GEAP programs that serve the Upper Savannah Region of Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, Abbeville, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties) is making appointments for energy, water, sewer, and rental assistance.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), and General Emergency Assistance Program (GEAP) are federally-funded programs designed to assist eligible low-income households to meet home heating, cooling, water, sewer and housing needs.

Home energy is defined as residential heating and cooling, and to increase energy self-sufficiency; thereby reducing the vulnerability resulting from energy needs. The LIHEAP program is also designed to intervene in energy-related crisis situations and to conduct outreach. The LIHWAP provides funds to assist low-income households with water and sewer bills. The GEAP program provides rental/mortgage assistance for individuals facing immediate eviction or foreclosure.

Some of the goals of the LIHEAP and GEAP programs for the 2022 program year are to expand outreach to previously unserved households, reduce and/or prevent poverty, increase efficiency of energy usage, and target energy and rental assistance to eligible households with the highest needs and lowest incomes.

The Newberry County Community Services Office completes the intake process/appointments over the phone, and as a safety precaution they do not accept walk-ins or in person appointments at this time. Online applications are available at www.gleamnshrc.org.

For further information or to see if you qualify call: (803) 597-5300 or (803) 722-3214.