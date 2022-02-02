NEWBERRY — After two and a half years in the role of executive director for The Newberry Museum, Sheridan Murray is leaving the position to step into a new adventure and career path. Murray came to the museum in August of 2019, and was instrumental in opening the museum to the public in December of 2019.

Since opening its doors, the museum has seen over 3,000 visitors who have enjoyed free museum attendance, educational outreach and both virtual and in-person programs. A native of Asheville, N.C., Murray greatly enjoyed having the chance to get to know the history of Newberry County via the wonderful Newberrians who helped mentor her and teach her about the storied legacy of such a unique place.

“This has been a hard decision to make; in many ways, this museum has been my baby, and I consider it a privilege to have been its first executive director. I am so proud of what The Newberry Museum has become, largely due to the mentorship and support I have received from the Board of Directors. My new position encompasses things I am passionate about; mental and physical health, and marketing and communications. It is through the role of executive director that I was able to foster this love for using communications to connect with and motivate people,” Murray said.

Murray is stepping into the role of publications coordinator with Hope Health in Florence, S.C. She is relocating to the Florence area, but hopes to continue being actively involved with Newberry and the success of the museum.

When discussing this new chapter for the museum, the Board of Directors shared their happiness and pride in Murray’s success. They hope to continue to build on the initial programs and initiatives Murray created, to help the museum grow and succeed in this transitional period, and to continue providing a dynamic museum experience for all visitors.

Murray’s final day as executive director will be Friday, February 11.

When discussing her time with the museum and the experiences she had, she stated, “I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I have had in Newberry, and at the museum.”