NEWBERRY COUNTY — According to the nonprofit website, covidactnow.org, over the last week, Newberry County has averaged 189 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day (492.4 for every 100,000 residents).

Their data shows that the county has a 33.0% positive test rate, with 58.8% of residents being vaccinated, (1+ dose).

To find where to get vaccinated in Newberry County, visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine or call the DHEC Vaccination Line at 1-866-365-8110.

The Act Now Coalition is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by volunteers in March 2020. COVID Act Now is their COVID-focused initiative to help people make informed decisions by providing timely and accurate data about COVID in the U.S.

