PROSPERITY — The lineup for the Town of Prosperity’s Christmas Parade is listed below. All entries are current as of 5 p.m. Nov. 29.
All entries must be in place in the lineup by 2 p.m. The parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 5.
Presentation of the colors Mid Carolina High School JROTC Rebel Battalion
1. Prosperity Police Department
2. Grand Marshal – Mr. Bruce Connelly
3. In Loving Memory of Mrs. Rosette Gallman, Mrs. Mary Harmon, Mrs. Jackie Wise.
4. Mayor Derek Underwood & Family
5. Prosperity Town Council
6. Barry Koon, Prosperity Municipal Judge
7. Beth Folk – Newberry County Clerk of Court
8. Sheriff James L. Foster & Family
9. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department
10. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department
11. Senator Ronnie W. Cromer
12. Representative Rick Martin
13. Newberry County Coroner – Laura G. Kneece
14. Walt McLeod – Democratic Party
15. Newberry County Auditor – Donna Lominack
16. Newberry County Treasurer – Karen Lindler Smith
17. Carlton Kinard – Newberry City Council
18. Carter Lake State Farm
19. Prosperity Drug Bug
20. Joy Ride – Newberry, S.C.
21. Prosperity Western Auto
22. Prosperity Western Auto
23. Prosperity Western Auto
24. Bethel Baptist Chruch
25. WKDK – Voice of Newberry for 75 years
26. Kursten Long – Miss Mid Carolina Middle School
27. Breeze Shooters
28. David Cleaveland- 1934 Ford 5 Window
29. Ricky Bedenbaugh – 67 GTO
30. Madison Rivers- Miss Newberry Academy
31. Cooking Que For Christ Ministries
32. Macedonia Luthern Church
33. Sease’s Tree Service
34. Sease’s Tree Service
35. Jackie Holmes – Distric 5 Newberry City Council
36. Palms Meat Market and Seafood
37. Stephen Burton
38. Stephen Burton
39. Stephen Burton
40. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen
41. Douglas and Cannon Realestate
42. The Uppercut/Uppercut on Main
43. Midlands 3C Muscle and Clasic Car Group
44. Circle K
45. Carol Addy – 1957 Chevrolet
46. Arthur Swanson
47. Prosperity Panthers
48. Koon’s Sawmill
49. Cannon’s Creek- Prosperity ARP Church
50. Luna Wolves Softball
51. Earwood’s Karate Dojo
52. Earwood’s Karate Dojo
53. Pomaria Girl Scout Troop #2707
54. Open
55. Newberry County Hazmat Station 12
56. Newberry County Hazmat Station 12
57. Open
58. Open
59. Lovelace Family Medicine, PA
60. Lever Chapel Church Seniors
61. Lever Chapel Young Adults
62. Merry Christmas Raiders Nation
63. Mid-Carolina Varsity Cheerleaders
64. Open
65. Open
66. Open
67. Open
68. Open
69. Open
70. Cub Scout Pack 76 Pomaria
71. Good Ol Boys – Bert Lucus – 1940 Farmall H
72. Good Ol Boys -1953 Super M Farmall
73. Good Ol Boys – Jackson Graham
74. Good Ol Boys – Charlie Grooms
75. Good Ol Boys – Allen Sligh
76. Good Ol Boys – Seth Buzhardt
77. Good Ol Boys- Cole Boozer
78. Good Ol Boys – Clayton Dennis
79. Good Ol Boys – Joshua Cumalander
80. Good Ol Boys – Mike Bollinger
81. Good Ol Boys – 1952 John Deere A Model – In memory of Larry Crosson
82. Good Ol Boys – 1947 John Deere B Model
83. Good Ol Boys – 1650 Oliver Tractor
84. Open
85. Men of Faith
86. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.
87. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.
88. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.
89. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.
90. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.
91. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.
92. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.
93. Mid-Carolina High School Band
94. Open
95. Santa Claus
96. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department