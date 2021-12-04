PROSPERITY — The lineup for the Town of Prosperity’s Christmas Parade is listed below. All entries are current as of 5 p.m. Nov. 29.

All entries must be in place in the lineup by 2 p.m. The parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 5.

Presentation of the colors Mid Carolina High School JROTC Rebel Battalion

1. Prosperity Police Department

2. Grand Marshal – Mr. Bruce Connelly

3. In Loving Memory of Mrs. Rosette Gallman, Mrs. Mary Harmon, Mrs. Jackie Wise.

4. Mayor Derek Underwood & Family

5. Prosperity Town Council

6. Barry Koon, Prosperity Municipal Judge

7. Beth Folk – Newberry County Clerk of Court

8. Sheriff James L. Foster & Family

9. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department

10. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department

11. Senator Ronnie W. Cromer

12. Representative Rick Martin

13. Newberry County Coroner – Laura G. Kneece

14. Walt McLeod – Democratic Party

15. Newberry County Auditor – Donna Lominack

16. Newberry County Treasurer – Karen Lindler Smith

17. Carlton Kinard – Newberry City Council

18. Carter Lake State Farm

19. Prosperity Drug Bug

20. Joy Ride – Newberry, S.C.

21. Prosperity Western Auto

22. Prosperity Western Auto

23. Prosperity Western Auto

24. Bethel Baptist Chruch

25. WKDK – Voice of Newberry for 75 years

26. Kursten Long – Miss Mid Carolina Middle School

27. Breeze Shooters

28. David Cleaveland- 1934 Ford 5 Window

29. Ricky Bedenbaugh – 67 GTO

30. Madison Rivers- Miss Newberry Academy

31. Cooking Que For Christ Ministries

32. Macedonia Luthern Church

33. Sease’s Tree Service

34. Sease’s Tree Service

35. Jackie Holmes – Distric 5 Newberry City Council

36. Palms Meat Market and Seafood

37. Stephen Burton

38. Stephen Burton

39. Stephen Burton

40. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen

41. Douglas and Cannon Realestate

42. The Uppercut/Uppercut on Main

43. Midlands 3C Muscle and Clasic Car Group

44. Circle K

45. Carol Addy – 1957 Chevrolet

46. Arthur Swanson

47. Prosperity Panthers

48. Koon’s Sawmill

49. Cannon’s Creek- Prosperity ARP Church

50. Luna Wolves Softball

51. Earwood’s Karate Dojo

52. Earwood’s Karate Dojo

53. Pomaria Girl Scout Troop #2707

54. Open

55. Newberry County Hazmat Station 12

56. Newberry County Hazmat Station 12

57. Open

58. Open

59. Lovelace Family Medicine, PA

60. Lever Chapel Church Seniors

61. Lever Chapel Young Adults

62. Merry Christmas Raiders Nation

63. Mid-Carolina Varsity Cheerleaders

64. Open

65. Open

66. Open

67. Open

68. Open

69. Open

70. Cub Scout Pack 76 Pomaria

71. Good Ol Boys – Bert Lucus – 1940 Farmall H

72. Good Ol Boys -1953 Super M Farmall

73. Good Ol Boys – Jackson Graham

74. Good Ol Boys – Charlie Grooms

75. Good Ol Boys – Allen Sligh

76. Good Ol Boys – Seth Buzhardt

77. Good Ol Boys- Cole Boozer

78. Good Ol Boys – Clayton Dennis

79. Good Ol Boys – Joshua Cumalander

80. Good Ol Boys – Mike Bollinger

81. Good Ol Boys – 1952 John Deere A Model – In memory of Larry Crosson

82. Good Ol Boys – 1947 John Deere B Model

83. Good Ol Boys – 1650 Oliver Tractor

84. Open

85. Men of Faith

86. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.

87. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.

88. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.

89. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.

90. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.

91. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.

92. 34 Vette Club of Blair, S.C.

93. Mid-Carolina High School Band

94. Open

95. Santa Claus

96. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department